Plymouth man hospitalized after colliding with cement truck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man was transported to Falmouth Hospital Tuesday morning after he was involved in a crash with a cement truck.

First responders arriving to Thomas B. Landers Road around 10:10 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pick-up truck and a cement truck found the 58-year-old man trapped inside the pick-up, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that he failed to yield and was struck by the cement truck.

He has been cited for failing to yield to the right of way.

The road was closed for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

The condition of the cement truck driver was not released.

