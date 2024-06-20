PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Rodney Riviello, 69, has not been seen in nearly two days since he leaving Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, and his family is making a desperate plea for help to find their missing father, who suffers from memory issues.

Police are now trying to track down the driver of a silver Nissan Armada they believe Riviello may have gotten into outside the hospital

Riviello’s children have pieced together that he fell on a walk around his neighborhood and went to the ER to get checked out. They say he was released from the hospital a few hours later without a phone or wallet and without notifying family members. His family said they’re especially concerned because Riviello has suffered several mini-strokes and has memory issues.

“He doesn’t have a lot of logic and reasoning to make good decisions to get himself safely home,” Riviello’s daughter Michelle Norris said.

Hundreds of first responders have combed miles looking for the missing father and grandfather but have come up empty.

“At this point we’re transitioning from a traditional ground search to an investigative search that leverages technology,” said Plymouth Police Captain Jason Higgins. “We will continue to look for Mr. Riviello until he’s found.”

“We’re not giving up hope,” Riviello’s son Dan said. “We’re confident he’ll be home safe to celebrate his birthday with us.”

The hospital released a statement about the situation, saying they are working with police on the investigation.

