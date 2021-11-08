CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man was ordered held without bail in connection with a home break-in and stabbing in Cambridge.

Mark Pincus, 35, was arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court on charges of home invasion, armed assault to murder, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, and providing a false name, according to Cambridge police.

Pincus is accused of breaking into an apartment on Sciarappa Street around 8:20 a.m. Sunday and pulling a knife on the homeowner.

The homeowner pushed Pincus out of the apartment and he allegedly fled from the area after 911 was called.

While searching for Pincus, officers were flagged down by a man sitting in his truck at the intersection of Cambridge and Fifth streets who told them he was stabbed, unprovoked, by Pincus, police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pincus was located in the area a short time later and taken into custody.

A knife was reportedly recovered from his jeans pocket.

Pincus has a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 15.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)