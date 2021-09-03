PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Frederick Larossa of Plymouth has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game, having received the ticket as a gift.

The grand prize on this $30 ticket is a $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes). Larossa plans to purchase a new car and house with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms located at 154 Samoset Street in Plymouth. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

