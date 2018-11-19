Plymouth man sentenced to prison for cyber-stalking 3 women

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man was sentenced to prison at a federal court in Boston on Monday for anonymously stalking three women on the internet.

Joseph Kukstis, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of “stalking by electronic means” in August of this year.

Officials say Kukstis anonymously sent hundreds of degrading text messages to a woman he was dating between August 2015 and February 2018, some of which urged the woman to kill herself. Kukstis also created an Instagram account in the woman’s name and sent intimate photos of the victim to her friends and acquaintances.

Additionally, Kukstis targeted men he believed were romantically involved with the victim and sent threatening messages to himself to convince the woman he, too, was a target.

Kukstis was arrested and charged in April after confessing to the victim in January. He also admitted to stalking and harassing four other girlfriends and acquaintances.

Kukstis was sentenced to 41 months of prison and three years of supervised release.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

