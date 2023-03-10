PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth neighborhood reopened Friday after a series of recent sewer system problems forced evacuations for residents and business.

SKY7 was over Water Street in Plymouth Friday morning where crews have been monitoring the area after finding cracks due to settlement. Crews could be seen still in the area on Friday.

Detours were in place around parts of Water Street and Chilton Street this week, though the roads have since reopened to through traffic.

The cracks were found on Tuesday as crews worked to replace the sewer system under Water Street, raising safety concerns for the road and nearby buildings.

Speaking on Friday, Town Manager Derek Brindisi said crews noticed cracks in foundations and along the surface of sidewalks as well as in some driveways.

Concerned about the cracks, Brindisi said both Plymouth’s fire chief and its building commissioner ordered a work stoppage in the area to allow for further analysis.

The town ultimately used ground-penetrating radar as part of efforts to ensure there were no sinkholes in the area.

“Based upon the evidence and investigation made by the engineering consultants, town officials determined that the public right of way is safe to reopen to the public,” officials said in a statement on Friday. “Furthermore, affected businesses and residents are allowed to reoccupy structures.”

“The Town appreciates the community’s patience and support during this project, which will improve the resilience of the Town’s sewer system,” officials continued.

