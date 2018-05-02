PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A nuclear reactor near Cape Cod has been shut down for the third time this year.

The Cape Cod Times reports a malfunction involving two valves that regulate the amount of water flow into the reactor at the Plymouth-based Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station are causing the problem.

Pilgrim’s owner and operator Entergy Corp. says the reactor for the 45-year-old plant was powered down Friday and remains offline.

The valves are part of the same system that forced engineers to cease operations temporarily in March. A blown transformer was also replaced.

The reactor has been out of service for 54 of the past 121 days.

There is no information on when the reactor will restart. Pilgrim is scheduled to permanently shut down before June 1, 2019.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)