Plymouth officials announce plans on how they will honor Mayflower in 2020

It’s been almost four centuries since the Mayflower arrived in America, and Tuesday, the Plymouth, Massachusetts 400th Commission announced how it will honor the occasion.

The original Mayflower landed in Plymouth in 1620. The town’s anniversary festivities kick off in 2020.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was on hand Tuesday in Plymouth for the ceremony.

“This commemoration is a chance to reflect on our beginnings and the trials and opportunities that came with that and a reflection on both the good and the bad from way back when,” Baker said.