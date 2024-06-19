PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A search continued Wednesday for a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen at a hospital in Plymouth Tuesday morning.

Plymouth police in a post on Facebook shared photos of Riviello and said he was last spotted at the Beth Israel Deaconess hospital in Plymouth at 11:15 a.m.

Riviello’s children said he has memory loss after he suffered several mini-strokes.

Police described Riviello as a bald man standing 5’10” and weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes. He was wearing a collared, striped shirt, blue shorts and possibly a Yankees baseball hat when he went missing.

Plymouth police first asked for the public’s help Tuesday afternoon. As of Wednesday afternoon, police said they had not yet found Riviello.

Dozens of officers were still searching for him.

“We would ask that all residents give their property a thorough check, searching anywhere that a person could be,” police said in a post on Facebook.

Police also asked residents to review any surveillance cameras on their property to see if they captured any video of Riviello walking by.

Riviello’s children on Wednesday afternoon said their father was admitted to Beth Israel after he fell while on a walk by himself. He is believed to have been released after a few hours without a phone or a wallet and with no notification to his family members.

Search efforts have grown since Riviello went missing, now including hundreds of police officers, firefighters and community members using K9s, helicopters, mountain bikes, ATVs and heat sensors.

Police told reporters they have had many leads but none had panned out. Police said it is possible Riviello got in a car after leaving the hospital. As their search continued, they asked anyone with information about Riviello’s whereabouts to reach out.

“I’m asking that anyone who may have seen our dad yesterday or today who may have picked up someone to help them or give them a ride somewhere to please call Plymouth police or 911 with any information,” said Riviello’s son, Dan Riviello. “We’re obviously disappointed and scared that we haven’t found dad yet. But his 70th birthday is in just a few weeks and we’re not giving up hope.”

“We’re confident that he will be home safe to celebrate his birthday with us soon,” Dan continued.

Officials expressed concern about Riviello especially amid Wednesday’s extreme heat.

A spokesperson for Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth addressed the situation, saying in a statement “Our thoughts are with the family as they navigate this very challenging time.”

“BID Plymouth has fully cooperated with the Plymouth Police Department, and will continue to do so,” said spokesperson Kristina Murray. “In the interest of patient privacy, BID Plymouth does not comment on or share individual patient health information.”

