PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Police Department is commending the work of three men, including a former corrections officer, who stepped in and tackled a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman holding a child.

Authorities said it was around 9 a.m. on Friday when the department received multiple calls for “a man chasing a woman down the street with a gun.”

The department said that prior to receiving the calls, a 39-year-old resident had allegedly violated a restraining order by appearing at the home of his estranged wife.

“Possessing a face mask and handcuffs, he tried to kidnap her by picking her up and grabbing her by the head and neck while she was holding one of their children,” the department said on its Facebook page.

According to police, the woman was able to scream and get the attention of another resident and former corrections officer, Jamie Costa, who immediately began to confront the suspect.

At that point, police say the 39 year old allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband. Meanwhile, two brothers who were working nearby, David and Jeffrey “Chili” Williams, stepped in and assisted Costa.

One of the Williams brothers, who was licensed to carry, pulled out his weapon while the other helped Costa with tackling and disarming the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody after Plymouth PD Officer Bobby Hackett arrived to find the Good Samaritans keeping the 39 year old restrained.

The department said the suspect has since been charged with:

Violation of a restraining order

Assault and battery on a family member

Kidnapping

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Police said two replica firearms and a stiletto knife were taken from the suspect.

Commending the men who stepped in and Officer Hackett, the department also noted that Costa was the last civilian to be recognized by the department for bravery, after he tackled a man with multiple felonies in 2019 as the suspect was fleeing police.

“He will be getting another award from us shortly,” the department said. “We are thankful that good people, coupled with good law enforcement, came together to keep a woman and her children safe.”

