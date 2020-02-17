Plymouth police investigating after Plymouth Rock, other monuments vandalized overnight

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth police are investigating after Plymouth Rock and other monuments were vandalized overnight.

Photos shared with 7NEWS showed Plymouth rock and other town monuments vandalized with red spraypaint.

Crews have since cleaned the graffiti off of Plymouth Rock.

No additional information was immediately released.

