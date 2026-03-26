PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine was arrested at her home Thursday morning following a child sex investigation.

Daniel Forand, who lives with Pelrine, was also taken into custody. Officials have not yet released what charges the two face.

Pelrine, who joined the force in 2022, is off the job after being placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into off-duty conduct. She was placed on leave earlier this month after state police notified the department about an active criminal investigation.

The Plymouth police department released a statement, saying, “We are appalled and deeply disturbed by the allegations. We hold our officers to the highest of standards and expect them to uphold their sworn duty both on duty and off.”

Perline is due in court later Thursday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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