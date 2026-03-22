PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth police officer has been placed on leave by the department pending the outcome of a criminal investigation being conducted by state police assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine, who joined the force in 2022, is off the job after being placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into off-duty conduct. She was placed on leave last week shortly after state police notified the department about an active criminal investigation.

The department on Sunday did not provide any additional details but said its committed to “accountability and transparency” and stressed that violations of department policy or state laws won’t be tolerated.

The investigation is currently being handled by state police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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