PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth Police Officer Samantha Pelrine was arrested at her home Thursday morning.

Daniel Forand, who lives with Pelrine, was also taken into custody.

Pelrine, who joined the force in 2022, is off the job after being placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into off-duty conduct. She was placed on leave earlier this month after state police notified the department about an active criminal investigation.

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