PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers rescued an unconscious kayaker from Long Pond in Plymouth Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to a call for a kayaker who had fallen overboard and appeared to be drowning, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw a man facedown in the water and an empty motored kayak circling about 100 feet offshore, police said. Officer Josh Smith managed to grab the kayak when it motored close to shore and used it to paddle to the man.

He then got into the water to keep the unresponsive man’s head above water, police said. Officer Thomas Foley grabbed a nearby canoe and paddled out to help Smith hold the man up.

Plymouth firefighters used a rescue boat to take the man to shore, authorities said. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth in serious condition, police said in a statement.

Smith was also taken to the hospital due to his extended exposure to 50-degree water, the statement said. He has since been released.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)