PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A search continued Wednesday for a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen at a hospital in Plymouth Tuesday morning.

Plymouth police in a post on Facebook said Rodney Riviello has a history of dementia. Police shared photos of Riviello and said he was last spotted at the Beth Israel Deaconess hospital in Plymouth at 11:15 a.m.

Police described Riviello as a bald heavy set white man wearing a collared, striped shirt, blue shorts and possibly a Yankees baseball hat.

Plymouth police asked anyone within two miles of the Beth Israel facility to search their property for Riviello.

“If you believe you have seen the individual please call us immediately,” police said.

Plymouth police first asked for the public’s help Tuesday afternoon. Near 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said they had not yet found Riviello.

Dozens of officers were still searching for him and police said they had extended their search to a five-mile radius from the hospital.

“We would ask that all residents give their property a thorough check, searching anywhere that a person could be,” police said.

Police also asked residents to review any surveillance cameras on their property to see if they captured any video of Riviello walking by.

The Plymouth Fire Department in its own message early Wednesday afternoon said Riviello is believed to be traveling on foot.

The fire department said he is known to suffer from “serious memory impairment issues.”

