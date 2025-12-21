PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth police are searching for a the driver of a white work van that struck a pedestrian on Saturday night and fled the scene, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 280 Court St. around 6:30 p.m. believe the victim was struck by a white work van, possibly a GMC, with white piping on the roof, silver rims, and damage to the front passenger side, including a possibly blown headlight, according to Plymouth police.

The license plate may begin with the letter W and end with 65.

The male victim was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 508-830-4218.

