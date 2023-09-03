PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Plymouth are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a hit and run that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department posted on Facebook.

Investigators said the accident happened around noon on Saturday in the area of 2171 State Road in Plymouth.

Officials are looking for the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck. While attempting to pass an SUV, the pickup truck nearly hit the motorcyclist, who then swerved into the side of the SUV and was seriously hurt.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck is asked to call police at 508-830-4218, ext. 15219.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)