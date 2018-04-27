Plymouth police shoot man while responding to domestic incident

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Police in Plymouth shot a man after taking fire while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the town Thursday night.

Plymouth police surrounded a home on Furnace Road where officers were forced to fire.

A radio call of the shooting detailed how events unfolded, at one point capturing officers calling out, “he’s shooting, he’s shooting.”

Police were responding to a domestic violence call at the home.

“The officers were confronted by a male subject who stepped out of the residence and immediately began firing in the direction at the officers,” said Plymouth police chief Michael Botieri. “The officers returned fire.”

Investigators say that just after 6 p.m., a woman tried to leave her home and that her husband began shooting at the car she was trying to take off in.

When officers arrived, they say the husband immediately started shooting at police.

“Well I think it’s always a challenge when you’re confronted with someone coming at you firing a weapon,” Botieri said.

Startled neighbors were told to stay inside during the altercation.

“At first we thought it was hunting, said Noah Doyle, “and then we heard it keep on repeating.”

Police shot the man, who was rushed to a Boston hospital. His condition is currently unknown. None of the responding officers were hit.

Neighbors say the couple has been known to fight a lot, and police say that will be part of the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)