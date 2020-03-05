Plymouth public schools close, professional cleaning service brought in to sanitize buildings, buses

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Superintendent of Schools in Plymouth announced that all 12 public schools will be closed Friday to order for cleaning crews to disinfect surfaces.

Dr. Gary A. Maestas tweeted out a letter that was sent out to parents Thursday evening saying this decision comes as “the situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve.

The district has contracted a professional cleaning company that specializes in these matters to disinfect all 12 buildings in addition to school buses.

He said this will be done out of an abundance of caution and that he takes the school responsibility to their students seriously.

Maestas stressed that there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the district.

This comes after a number of Plymouth high school students and their chaperones who recently traveled to Italy were advised to self-isolate after one student developed flu-like symptoms amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The group visited Milan, Italy, during February vacation and one student who went on the trip was evaluated at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital late Wednesday evening for flu-like symptoms, Maestas announced.

The student was released and will continue to be monitored, Maestas added.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)