Plymouth restaurant patron buys beers for 2 friends who were killed in action

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man recently walked into a restaurant in Plymouth, sat down alone, and bought beers to honor two of his friends who were killed in action while serving in the United States military.

The Cabby Shack shared a picture of two cups of beer that the patron left next to photos of his friends in full uniform, along with a handwritten note.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant wrote, “A gentleman comes in tonight alone and says he’s meeting two friends for a drink. After a brief stay, he leaves and this is at the table when we go over to clear it: Their names, rank, KIA 2 August 2017. Not forgotten!!”

The image, which was posted early Monday morning, has been shared more than 1,000 times.

