Plymouth South HS principal fired after DUI arrest

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Superintendent of Plymouth Public Schools announced that Plymouth South High School principal James Hanna has been fired after he was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Mayflower Food & Spirits about 6 p.m. spoke with a man who said he was struck from behind by another motorist at a traffic light and believed the driver who hit him was drunk, according to Plymouth police.

The other driver, later identified as Plymouth South High School principal James Hanna, 48, of Plymouth, who police say was slurring his speech and smelled strongly of alcohol at the scene, allegedly admitted to drinking three beers prior to going to pick up his dinner at the nearby 99 Restaurant and acknowledged that he had looked down at a text on his phone before the crash.

Police say Hanna failed a series of field sobriety tests, including reciting the alphabet, which he was only able to recite to the letter F before making several mistakes and ending at the letter O.

Hanna reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested.

Hanna was arraigned Monday on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle with injury from mobile phone use.

He was later released on bail and ordered to stay away from alcohol.

The driver he allegedly struck was treated at a hospital for whiplash.