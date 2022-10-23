PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth Police reported that they rescued a 7-year-old from a home where a stabbing suspect was barricading himself from police.

Police said in a Facebook post they responded to a stabbing on Samoset Street late Saturday night. The suspect, Herman Smith, 50, of Plymouth, then barricaded himself in a residence with a 7-year-old boy.

After refusing to exit or release the child, a response team rescued the boy from a second-story window before a SWAT team swept the house for Smith, who was found in a closet and taken into custody.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Smith is facing several felony charges as a result of the incident according to police.

