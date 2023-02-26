PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth State University student is hoping to get the word out about a cherished necklace that was recently stolen from her car.

Julienne Curran says a beloved blown-glass necklace containing her father’s ashes was stolen from her car when it was burglarized overnight. And now the Plymouth State senior is calling on whoever took it to return it to her no questions asked before she graduates.

“I was heartbroken, it felt like I lost him all over again,” she said.

Her message to the thief: “I’m glad you got a warm place to sleep, I’m glad you got something like a couple of bucks to get some food or whatever, but I really want the necklace back. I want my dad back for graduation, I want to have him when I walk. He means a lot more to me than he does to you.”

She says she’s offering a $200 reward for the necklace.

