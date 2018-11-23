Plymouth State students donate meal card swipes to peers

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Plymouth State University students are helping peers who might otherwise go hungry with a campaign called “Swipe it Forward.”

For about 10 days earlier this month, students could donate cash or “swipes” from their own meal cards to a virtual meal bank administered by a student support organization. Students in need could then apply to receive four meal card swipes, along with other resources to access food.

The campaign resulted in more than 1,100 meal card swipes being donated, surpassing last year’s effort by nearly 40 percent. Casey Krafton, the college’s associate for active citizenship and engagement, says Plymouth State is not alone in dealing with food insecurity among students.