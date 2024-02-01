PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fourth grader at Federal Furnace Elementary School in Plymouth got a big surprise Thursday – a dream come true at the “most magical place on Earth”.

Teaghan Bowden, 10, and his family will head to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida next month thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation. Bowden has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a neurological disease.

At school on Thursday, surrounded by family, classmates, and teachers, students unboxed clues about where Bowden was going before the answer was revealed.

Bowden wants to be a police officer when he grows up, so a Plymouth police officer helped grant another wish, presenting him with a shadowbox with police patches, a chief coin, a captain coin, a detective coin, and a patrol coin.

The first thing Bowden said he wants to do when he gets to Disney? Touch Mickey’s ears.

