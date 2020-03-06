Plymouth student who was hospitalized after school trip tests negative for coronavirus

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth high school student who was hospitalized in Boston earlier this week with flu-like symptoms following a trip to Milan, Italy, during February vacation has tested negative for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

“We are happy to report that this afternoon we were notified that the results for the student who was tested for the COVID-19 are negative,” Plymouth Public School said in a tweet.

A number of the student’s classmates who also went on the trip were advised to self-isolate and say home from school on Thursday — a day after the individual in question developed the symptoms.

The student was evaluated at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital late Wednesday evening.

The students from the town’s north and south high schools returned to the United States two weeks ago. At that time, the CDC did not require travelers from Italy to stay home and monitor their health for 14 days, so they all returned to school.

All 12 schools in the town were closed Friday for cleaning, Plymouth Public Schools Superintendent Gary Maestas said.

A message from the Superintendent of Schools.

