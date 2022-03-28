BOSTON (WHDH) - A little girl from Plymouth is going home for the first time following a long medical journey.

One-year-old Bradi Foster has been discharged from Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

Bradi was born in Beth Israel at just 25 weeks and was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital to undergo surgery because she developed multiple infections in her heart.

Following surgery, she was put on both a ventilator to breathe and a feeding tube.

“The longest roller coaster ride ever,” her mom said. “You make one step and then head back,” her dad added.

During her time at Franciscans Bradi made tremendous strides and developed a strong bond with her nurses.

“She just has her arms out ready to like love them if anyone was having a bad day they just go see her and she just gives them the smile and all the love,” said Bradi’s mom.

“Such a bright personality for someone who has gone through so much doesn’t seem to phase her at all,” her dad added.

Bradi is now off of both the ventilator and the feeding tube and her parents say they are excited to go home.

