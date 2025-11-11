PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A wind farm in Plymouth was shut down until further notice after a blade fell into a cranberry bog on Friday.

The company that operates the farm said it has shut off the other three nearby turbines as a precaution.

They also said they cannot remove the broken blade from the bog until the site is deemed safe.

The company is talking with the equipment manufacturer to figure out what caused the blade to come off.

