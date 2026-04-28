PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Shannon Wilson, 44, is very much alive, despite claims that she faked her own death to get out of legal trouble.

“She lied directly to numerous judges, lied to counsel, lied to her ex-fiancé,” Prosecutor Alex Zane said.

It all started when she was arrested in August 2022. State police said she was driving under the influence on Route 3 in Norwell and gave troopers the wrong name when asked to identify herself. The prosecutor said when Wilson faced charges for that, she spun a tale.

“This is when she first raises she has terminal brain cancer. She has serious medical issues, and she only expects to live 6-9 months,” Zane said.

Then, a month later, Wilson was arrested for shoplifting in Plymouth, and the prosecutor said Wilson would continue to claim she was dying.

Her ex-fiance told 7NEWS by phone that he drove Wilson to a Weymouth building, believing she was going to cancer treatment appointments.

Court paperwork explained that the two had broken up, and during that time, Wilson’s ex-fiancée was informed Wilson had died. A few weeks later, the prosecutor said Wilson showed up at his door.

“He thinks he’s seen a ghost. She tells him, she did, in fact, fake her own death to avoid the charges,” Zane said.

The prosecutor said defense attorneys in several pending cases against Wilson were called by family members, updating her condition, and even provided a fake death certificate in court.

“She’s not the one who made these phone calls, and she’s not the one who made that document,” Josh Werner, the defense attorney, said.

Wilson’s current defense attorney is blaming the whole thing on Wilson’s ex-fiance.

“He was so wrapped up with Ms. Wilson at the time, he was willing to protect her in any way he thought necessary in the circumstances and set up this scenario she finds herself in,” Werner said.

Wilson’s ex-fiancée told 7NEWS that that’s an “absolute lie.” Investigators have learned for sure through medical insurance records that Wilson had.

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