PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman rescued from her burning home has died from her injuries, officials say.

Cathleen Drinan, 69, suffered serious injures in an accidental fire that ignited in the living room of her Braunecker Road home late Wednesday night, according to Plymouth Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Drinan’s neighbor and a firefighter were also injured while trying to help her get to safety. Both were transported to area hospitals and are recovering.

An investigation indicates that the fire began with an unspecified electrical event involving a surge protector and various electrical devices that were recovered from the debris of the home.

No further details were released.

