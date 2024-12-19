PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman, who has been dealing with broken hearing aids for the past year, received an extra special gift this holiday season.

Linda Miller’s eyes lit up while she got fitted for brand new, donated hearing aids this week. It was the first time she could hear clearly in a year.

“Speechless, you know, just hearing myself talk,” Miller said. “So lucky. So blessed.”

For months, Miller had been using a broken hearing aid.

“Oh, horrible. Horrible. Just planning on going with a broken hearing aid for the rest of my life, because they’re beyond my means,” Miller said.

Her caretaker, Lorinda Rose, works at Hearing Life Center. She has been taking care of Miller for years and just knew she had to help. She submitted Miller’s name into the company’s annual holiday giving campaign.

Rose said the company gets thousands of applicants, and was shocked to find out they picked her patient.

“I was very excited. I just wanted to move the appointment up,” Rose said. “We’re hoping into the new year that more insurances will cover it, because it’s a need. It’s just as important as glasses and everything else.”

Miller said she cannot wait to be able to have conversations with her five grandchildren and to enjoy the everyday sounds many take for granted.

“From the telephone ringing to dogs barking — everything. It’s a blessing to be able to hear again,” Miller said.

