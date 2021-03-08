Plymouth woman wins $1M Mass. lotto prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X Bonus” instant ticket game.

Patricia Cronin chose the annuity option on her prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000.

Her winning ticket was purchased at the Village General Store on State Road in Manomet. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

