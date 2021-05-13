Plymouth woman wins $2M prize on Mass. lottery Cashword game

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman is the winner of a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Christine Martins chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). Her plan is to purchase a house and car for her family.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Plymouth Food Mart on South Meadow Road in Plymouth. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale.

