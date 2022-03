PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A long-lasting system bringing spring snow swept through the Bay State Wednesday leaving messy roads in its wake.

Plympton firefighters took the opportunity to urge drivers to use “extreme caution” after responding to an accident on Center Street.

The car was left battered but no injuries were reported.

Roads are getting messy. Use extreme caution. Plympton Fire and Police responded to this accident on Center St. There were no injuries pic.twitter.com/4lxJX8Bwjb — Plympton Fire (@PlymptonFire) March 10, 2022

