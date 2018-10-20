Plympton police asking for help finding ‘missing and endangered’ man

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Plympton police are asking the public for help finding a man considered missing and endangered.

Nicholas Gorham, 20 was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Montello St. near the Carver town line, police say.

It is not clear why officers believe Gorham to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plympton Police at (781) 585-3339.

