Plympton police investigating after dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in woods

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a “couple dozen” Amazon packages were found dumped in the woods in Plympton on Wednesday, officials said.

A motorist traveling along Brook Street discovered the packages discarded in the snow, according the Plympton Police Department.

Officers are working with Amazon in an effort to determine how the packages ended up in the woods. Police say they believe the items were abandoned about two or three days ago.

“Amazon will be working to get packages to the end destinations as soon as we are done processing the items for evidentiary value,” the department said. “Call Amazon if you believe you may have an overdue package.”

In a statement, Amazon wrote, “We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customers directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

All of the deliveries were said to be destined for locations in Plympton and Kingston.

