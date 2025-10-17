PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plympton woman woman was arrested and is accused of 12 counts of animal cruelty.

Jenifer Rogers, 42, allegedly neglected over 100 farm animals in her possession.

On September 22, law enforcement responded to a home on Lake Street in Plympton for reports of several farm animals being neglected.

The MSPCA had been contacted prior to the report, but were unable to access the property due to Rogers not cooperating.

Officials said the homeowner told the MSPCA that several animals had died over the past few months due to neglect and Rogers chose not to take care of them.

After an inspection, the MSPCA found several animals living in inadequate shelters with a lack of sustenance. Dead animals were also found in the vicinity along with several bones and skulls from what appeared to be dead goats.

In all, officials said 116 animals were removed form the property and taken to MSPCA Cape Cod and Methuen shelters.

Rogers is scheduled to appear in court on November 3.

