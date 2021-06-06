BOSTON (WHDH) - The 90-degree heat didn’t stop Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists from holding their Winter Cycle fundraiser at Fenway Park on Sunday.

The event is usually held indoors in January but was delayed due to the pandemic. At Fenway, cyclists took part in five 45-minute rides on exercise bikes to raise funds for Dana-Farber.

“We’ll sell out and we’ll still raise over $2 million,” said founder and executive director Billy Starr. “People who participate in PMC are committed to funding cancer research.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)