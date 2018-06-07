Poem about lockdowns in Somerville kindergarten class draws reaction from parents

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A rhyme found in a kindergarten class at a Somerville elementary school that teaches children what to do in case of a school lockdown has generated discussion online and among parents.

A kindergarten teacher taped the sign to her chalkboard at Healy Elementary in Somerville. It’s a nursery rhyme written in colorful ink on lined paper.

The rhyme teaches children what to do in case of a lockdown, sung to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”

“It is scary that they have to teach kids that young to do such a thing,” one mother said, “but at the same time I think with everything that’s going on, it’s really important.”

A mother visiting the school posted a photo of the sign on Twitter with the comment, “this should not be hanging in my soon-to-be kindergartner’s classroom.”

She added, “The school is doing exactly what they need to be doing, and I’m glad for it. My issue is with the political and cultural factors that brought us to this sad state.”

Her original post was tweeted more than 21,000 times as of Thursday evening.

The Somerville mayor and the superintendent support the teacher’s efforts, saying:

“As much as we would prefer that school lockdowns not be a part of the educational experience, unfortunately this is the world we live in. It is jarring — it’s jarring for students, for educators, and for families…So just like school fire drills, lockdown drills have sadly become a common practice in schools, and educators do everything they can to reduce students’ anxiety and stress so that they can remember what to do in a real situation.”

Parents are left hoping this teacher’s rhyme never has to be put to the test.

“I always worry,” said one father. “I’m always wondering if her school is going to be next, if a school near me is going to be next. It’s hard to just leave her there, go on with my day, go to work and then hope that she’s ok when I get there.”

