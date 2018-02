(WHDH) — A new study in the Journal of Science says that polar bears could be extinct sooner than expected.

The study tracked polar bears activity and found that they were suffering from an extreme food shortage.

Polar bears are currently listed as an endangered species by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

