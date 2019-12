SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - The “Polar Express” is back on its way north following a crash in Seekonk on Wednesday.

Officials temporarily shut down Newman Avenue in the area of the railroad crossing after a car and train crashed into each other, Seekonk police said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

Crash update: Newman Avenue has been reopened. The Polar Express is on it’s way north again. πŸŽ„πŸš‚ pic.twitter.com/5stPmSzk7I — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) December 18, 2019

Please be advised that Newman Avenue in the area of the rail road crossing is blocked due to a crash, car vs train. No injuries reported. Traffic is being detoured away from the area. pic.twitter.com/2UfKQ6S4pj — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) December 18, 2019

