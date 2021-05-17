Polar park teams up with Holy Cross to bring college football to ballpark

The decision to lift capacity restrictions on all industries starting May 29 means the state has also cleared the way for stadiums to be able to welcome back more fans.

Places like Gillette, Fenway Park, TD garden, and Polar Park have only been able to operate at 25 percent capacity. Now, those facilities have the option to bring in more fans.

Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. announced Monday that the city is partnering with Holy Cross to bring college football to the ballpark this fall.

“I’m excited about todays announcement,” Augustus, Jr. said. “I think Larry and I, the thing that made our partnership work is that we shared the same vision that it would be more than a ballpark.”

The city manager also said he hopes this is the first of many more events at the ballpark.