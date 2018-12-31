PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Mainers are taking the plunge again after cold weather put the tradition on ice a year ago.

The tradition starts on New Year’s Eve with a Polar Bear Dip at Portland’s East End Beach. The Natural Resources Council of Maine sponsors the event, which is a fundraiser for environmental causes.

A year ago, organizers put the kibosh on the plunge as cold temperatures shattered records. Officials were concerned about the safety of swimmers.

This New Year’s Eve is relatively balmy by comparison. The high in Portland on Monday is expected to be near 40 degrees and it’ll be even warmer on New Year’s Day.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)