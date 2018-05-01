Polar releases limited-edition summer flavors

(WHDH) — Polar’s summer collection of limited-edition seltzer waters shipped out to stores on Tuesday.

The Worcester-based company’s new lineup of flavors sound delicious!

Seltzer fans can treat themselves to the new “tropicalesque” Pineapple Grapefruit, the “scrumptious fruit-forward” Strawberry Sunrise, and the “bistro breakout hit” of Raspberry Rosé.

Fan favorites such as Mango Berry and Watermelon Margarita are back for encores.

