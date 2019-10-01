Polar Seltzer announces new lineup of winter flavors

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The calendar may read October but Polar Seltzer is already diving into winter.

The Worcester-based beverage company announced its 2019 collection of winter flavors on Tuesday.

New Englanders can soon expect to see flavors including Blood Orange Sangria, Berry Grapefruit, Ginger Peach, Blackberry Tangerine, and Pink Lady Apple and Lemon in their local grocery store.

The new recipes take the place of last year’s lineup of Ginger Lime Mule, Cranberry Cider, Hibiscus Cloudberry, Blackberry Clementine, and Vanilla Zen.

Click here to find the new flavors in a store near you.

They're here! The Winter 2019 collection includes the return of Blood Orange Sangria, a luscious Berry Grapefruit recipe, the very sexy Ginger Peach, the rich and crisp Blackberry Tangerine and a very pretty Pink Lady Apple & Lemon recipe. 💥 #PolarSeltzer #TeamWINTER pic.twitter.com/XmXlHhcwIQ — PolarSeltzer (@PolarSeltzer) October 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)