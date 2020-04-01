Polar Seltzer’s new summer flavors are hitting store shelves a month early

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Polar Seltzer’s new summer lineup of flavors are hitting store shelves a month early this year, the Worcester-based beverage company announced.

“Anyone else need summer to arrive early? We certainly did, so for the first time, we moved the launch of the Polar Seltzer Summer 2020 collection from May 1 to April 1, 2020,” a post on the company’s website said. “Hope it brings a smile to everyone. Let’s all #StayIn and drink in summer.”

Below is a look at the five-flavor lineup and a description of each flavor:

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA – Fun and refreshing, this new recipe pairs the sweet notes of summer strawberries with refreshing lime. Chillax your way through summer with this darling.

BLACKBERRY MANGO PUNCH – This new seasonal recipe was inspired by the vibes of our favorite summer music festivals. Sweet notes of mango syncopate with soulful blackberry.

RASPBERRY ROSÉ – Ahhh, the endless summer that is Raspberry Rosé Polar Seltzer. What can we say? We love this summer seasonal. Fun, entertaining and perfect for drinking all day.

KIWI PINK GRAPEFRUIT – Tropical and tart, this bright new recipe splashes refreshment like a dip in the pool. Crisp, refreshing, and then rounded with warmth from the summer sun.

PERFECTLY PLUM SUMMER – Plum? Umm, yes. Inspired by countless summers foraging Nantucket for the elusive Beach Plum, this new seasonal recipe is here to show up and show out. Sophisticated. Happy. Try it!

To find the new flavors in a store new you, click here.

