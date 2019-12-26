WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A utility pole came crashing down onto parked cars in a Waltham church parking lot Thursday morning.

Video from Sky7 showed the pole resting on two cars with downed wires laying on the ground in the area of Maple Street.

There was no word on any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

