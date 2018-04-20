Pole crashes through windshield, impaling woman in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman survived after she was impaled by a pole that crashed through her windshield in Attleboro.

Police said Katherine Ibanez was driving earlier this month when she swerved to avoid another car on Parker Street. She then crashed into a chain-link fence.

The 12-foot pole smashed through Ibanez’s window and pierced her arm, chest and back. Doctors told her the polce scraped her lung but did not puncture any major arteries.

“I don’t know how I’m alive,” said Ibanez. “The doctor said in the 25 years that he’s been working, he’s never seen anybody go through that experience and live.”

Ibanez is recovering from having blood transfusions and two ribs removed.

