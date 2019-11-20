WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Westport dealt with power outages Tuesday after a tractor-trailer caused a pole to snap and wires to fall.

Officers responding to several reports of a crash in the area of 1119 State Road learned that a tractor-trailer had struck a guy-wire, causing a pole to snap, Westport police said.

The upper portion of the pole and its electrical wires came to a rest on top of the tractor-trailer.

The operator and passenger of the tractor-trailer were instructed to remain in the cab until utility company personnel deemed the scene safe.

There were no reported injuries.

A section of State Road eastbound was closed for several hours as Eversource Energy and Verizon Telecommunications replaced the severed pole and restored power to the area.

